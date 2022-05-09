Sensex down over 700 points; Nifty below 16,200

Sensex tumbled 713.49 points to 54,122.09 in early trade on Monday while Nifty tanked 248.7 points to 16,162.55.

Tech Mahindra, reliance, Tata Steel and and IndusInd bank were the worst hit on the 30-share index.

Asian markets were in retreat on Monday as US stock futures slid on rate worries, and a tightening lockdown in Shanghai stoked concerns about global economic growth and possible recession.

More to follow...