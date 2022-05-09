Sensex down over 700 points; Nifty below 16,200

Sensex down over 700 points; Nifty below 16,200

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 09 2022, 09:47 ist
  • updated: May 09 2022, 09:47 ist
The Bombay Stock Exchange. Credit: PTI File Photo

Sensex tumbled 713.49 points to 54,122.09 in early trade on Monday while Nifty tanked 248.7 points to 16,162.55.

Tech Mahindra, reliance, Tata Steel and and IndusInd bank were the worst hit on the 30-share index.

Asian markets were in retreat on Monday as US stock futures slid on rate worries, and a tightening lockdown in Shanghai stoked concerns about global economic growth and possible recession.

More to follow...

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Sensex
BSE
NSE
Markets
Nifty
Business News

What's Brewing

Discovery of India’s heft but not yet of how to use it

Discovery of India’s heft but not yet of how to use it

Study flags population decline in 5,245 bird species

Study flags population decline in 5,245 bird species

Ukraine's sniffing dog Patron gets medal from Zelenskyy

Ukraine's sniffing dog Patron gets medal from Zelenskyy

Giant groundwater system discovered below Antarctic ice

Giant groundwater system discovered below Antarctic ice

 