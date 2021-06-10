Sensex jumps 160.07 points; Nifty at 15,694

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 10 2021, 09:50 ist
  • updated: Jun 10 2021, 09:50 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

Sensex jumps 160.07 points to 52,101.71 in opening session; Nifty rises 58.75 points to 15,694.10,

More to follow...

Sensex
Nifty
BSE
NSE
Markets

