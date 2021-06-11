Sensex jumps 241 points to 52,541 at opening

Sensex jumps 241 points to 52,541 at opening

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 11 2021, 09:53 ist
  • updated: Jun 11 2021, 10:09 ist

Sensex jumped 241.05 points to 52,541.52 in the opening session on Friday while Nifty was up 72 points to 15,809.75.

More to follow...

