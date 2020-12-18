 Sensex up 29.64 pts at 46,919.98 in opening session

In the pre-opening session, Sensex crossed 47,000 for the first time today

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 18 2020, 09:36 ist
  • updated: Dec 18 2020, 09:49 ist

Benchmark index Sensex inched 29.64 points higher to 46,919.98 in the opening session, while Nifty advanced 7.40 points to 13,748.10.

More to follow...

