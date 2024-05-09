Viral video showing Vikrant Massey fighting with a cab driver is an ad for inDrive

Massey, who known for his calm demeanor, is seen engaging in a verbal spat with the driver over the cab fare. This behaviour by the actor has left many fans bewildered and disappointed.

What seemed like a real-life drama turned out to be an ingenious marketing ploy by the ride-hailing service leaving everyone surprised and intrigued.

DH has learnt that this was just a promotional stunt by the Gaslight actor Vikrant Massey is for an upcoming commercial for inDrive. As we delved more, it became evident that the entire episode was meticulously orchestrated as part of a promotional campaign for a brand that aims to revolutionize the transportation industry.

In a clever twist, the altercation was staged to highlight the shortcomings of traditional cab-hailing services and the need for a more efficient and customer-friendly alternative.

A source close to the project spilled the beans and said, “This video is for inDrive, who are gradually expanding their presence in Indian market. The company has roped Vikrant as their face and shot this viral video at noon outside a plush hotel in Delhi.Another video is being prepared and will hit the internet soon, added a source close to the project."

While the stunt succeeded in generating buzz and raising awareness about the cab charges, it also sparked a debate about the ethics of such promotional tactics. Few argued that the use of deception and cooked up confrontations undermines trust and authenticity in advertising. Nonetheless, supporters defended the campaign, citing its creativity and effectiveness in grabbing attention in a crowded market.