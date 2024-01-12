Simmtech to invest Rs 1,250 cr for chip components plant in Gujarat

Ahmedabad, DHNS: After US chipmaker Micron and Tata group, South Korean firm Simmtech on Thursday announced setting up its plant in Sanand, Gujarat at a cost of Rs 1,250 crore as part of creating a semiconductor ecosystem in the state.
Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnav revealed this during the ongoing Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit in Gandhinagar.
Vaishnav said that the company deals in manufacturing semiconductor substrates, the supporting material upon which elements of a semiconductor device are fabricated.
“Simmtech is the world’s biggest manufacturer of semiconductor substrates. The company has signed an MoU with the Gujarat government to set up a plant close to Micron in Sanand,” Vaishnav said while addressing the media at vibrant summit.
He said that the South Korean firm has been allotted 30 acres of land and the work will start in the next two-three months. The company will need 6-7 months to set up the plant.
The company has been given subsidy under SPECS (Scheme for Promotion of Manufacturing of Electronic Components and Semiconductors) by the centre as well as state government, the minister said.
During a seminar on “Semiconductor & Electronics” on the second day of the summit, Vaishnaw announced that Gujarat is all set to manufacture the country’s first make in India chip by 2024 from Sanand.