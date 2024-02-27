Sony to lay off 900 PlayStation employees, shut London studio

The move aligns Sony with the likes of Microsoft and Tencent-owned Riot Games, which have also laid off thousands of employees in recent months due to slow recovery in the gaming market.

The global videogame market grew just 0.6 per cent last year to $184 billion, according to industry tracker Newzoo, though that was better than a decline of more than 5 per cent in 2022.

The layoffs will also affect Sony's other studios, including U.S.-based Insomniac Games that worked on games such as "Marvel's Spider-Man 2" and Naughty Dog, the studio behind "The Last of Us".

Sony had earlier this month said it expects a gradual decline in unit sales of the PlayStation 5 from the next financial year and that it does not plan to release any major franchise titles in the coming fiscal year.

The device has racked up life-time sales of more than 50 million units since its launch in late 2020, after a slow initial few years when supply shortages caused by the pandemic limited the entertainment conglomerate's device production.