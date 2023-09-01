IIT-Madras start-up develops smart ring

After smart watches, it is now time for smart rings. An Indian tech start-up, born out of the prestigious IIT-Madras Incubation Cell, has developed a smart ring equipped with advanced health tracking and contactless payments in addition to cuﬀ-less blood pressure measurement.

Called ‘Ring One’, the smart ring represents a breakthrough innovation in wearable technology, the start-up Muse Wearables said on Thursday, adding that the new wearable device is completely designed and produced in India with products already in mass production stage.

Set for global launch on September 27, 2023, and in India on October 25, the product is now open for pre-reservations. The start-up claimed trained with 5 million data points from over 4,000 people, Ring One offers clinical grade accuracy for health information & oﬀers cuﬀ-less BP measurement for the first time in a ring.