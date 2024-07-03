Indian social media platform Koo shuts shop

Koo used to have a 10-per-cent like ratio, almost seven to ten times the ratio on Twitter (now X), making the Indian social media platform more favourable for local creators.

In 2022, within 48 hours of launch, Koo had logged more than one million users in Brazil.

"We were just months away from beating Twitter(now X) in India in 2022 and could have doubled down on that short term goal with capital behind us. A prolonged funding winter which hit us at our peak hurt our plans at the time and we had to tone down on our growth trajectory," said the company founders.

"As for us, we are entrepreneurs at heart and you will see us back in the arena one way or another. Till then, thank you for your time, attention, good wishes and love. The little yellow bird says its final good bye...", the Koo founders signed off.