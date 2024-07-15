VCs looking at new sectors as funding winter starts to abate

Madhukar Sinha, Founding Partner of India Quotient, said that the market is easing out compared to what it was six-eight months back. “Once the US interest rate eases out, you will see that a lot of capital is sitting on the sidelines because of higher interest rates. That money right now is deployed in debt in the US, and once it moves from debt to equity, you will see that the public market valuations will go up and then those companies will start investing,” he said.