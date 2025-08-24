Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Farmer killed in crocodile attack in Karnataka's Vijayapura

The deceased has been identified as Kaashappa Hanamantha Kambali (38).
Last Updated : 23 August 2025, 22:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 August 2025, 22:39 IST
Karnataka NewsCrocodile

Follow us on :

Follow Us