Farmer killed in crocodile attack in Karnataka's Vijayapura

<p>Muddebihal (Vijayapura district): A farmer who had taken oxen to River Krishna for a wash died after he was attacked by a crocodile in Kunchaganoor village of Muddebihal taluk in Vijayapura district on Saturday.</p><p>The deceased has been identified as Kaashappa Hanamantha Kambali (38). On learning of the incident, the authorities mounted a search operation, which lasted five hours before Kambali's body was finally found.</p>