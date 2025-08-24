New industrial projects in Karnataka created 1.5 lakh jobs in five years

<p>Bengaluru: Nearly 1.5 lakh people have secured jobs as a result of the implementation of as many as 183 industrial projects across the state since 2020. However, this is significantly short of the 8.76 lakh jobs that the state had hoped to create in the same timespan across various districts of the state.</p>.<p>Besides failing to meet its intended target vis-à-vis job creation, Karnataka’s plans to attract investments in districts other than Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural districts has not borne fruit. Of the 1,49,739 people who secured employment over the past five years, 74,193 got jobs in 32 new industrial projects, which yielded a total investment of Rs 30,274 crore, in Bengaluru Rural district. Dharwad slotted in a distant second, with 22,259 new jobs being created there, while Kolar came in third with 12,811 getting jobs in new projects in the district. Cumulatively, the 183 industrial projects attracted investments totalling Rs 92,175 crore.</p>.<p>Data sourced from the Department of Large and Medium Industries shows 2,668 projects with the promise of drawing investment to the Rs 5.5 lakh crore received government nod through the single-window clearance system over the past five years. Data shows that work is under way on 2,434 of these projects, which once completed, could generate employment for 7,18,511 people across Karnataka. Furthermore, despite a large number of these projects being based out of Bengaluru Rural – 644 – Tumakuru, Chikkaballapur, Mysuru and Dharwad districts will house more than 100 of these new projects.</p>.Infra issues pull back Unesco tag push for Karnataka's heritage sites.<p>A senior official in the department said that most industries were coming up at Nelamangala, Doddabalappura, Hoskote and Devanahalli. “However, we are trying to divert investments to other districts. For instance, 13 new industries have commenced operations in Dharwad, with work under way on 154 others,” the official added.</p>.<p>Of the 2,668 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) that the state signed with various industries since 2020, 51 have been dropped. These 51 projects had the potential to create nearly 8,000 jobs, besides drawing investment of nearly Rs 9,455 crore.</p>.<p>Minister for Large and Medium Industries M B Patil pointed to the many incentives that the state was offering to attract investment in districts beyond Bengaluru. “We have also sought permission to upgrade the airports in Hubballi and Belagavi into international terminals, which we think will help attract investment in the region,” said the minister, adding that the government was restructuring Investment Karnataka Forum (IKF) with industry leaders being roped in to offer their rich insights.</p>