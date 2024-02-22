Streaming a movie outside the US may soon come with taxes at the border

By Brendan Murray and Eric Martin

The decades-old global consensus that’s allowed e-commerce and a growing tidal wave of data to cross borders without tolls is at risk of falling apart.

Every couple of years since 1998, ministers at the World Trade Organization have renewed a moratorium on digital customs charges. It’s kept online transactions — a Netflix movie streamed in South Africa, an international Zoom call with a doctor in India, an e-book downloaded on a beach in Bali – free of tariffs throughout the internet age.

Maybe not for much longer. The WTO meets in Abu Dhabi next week with the latest moratorium set to expire in March. At least three large developing economies are signaling they’ll oppose another extension. Because the WTO operates on consensus, all it takes is one to kill it.

The tariff ban has helped fuel the fastest-growing segment of world trade: digital goods and services. They’re key to the success not just of tech companies like Amazon.com Inc. and Netflix Inc. but also the growing number of traditional firms that collect data and conduct e-commerce in foreign markets.

Now, emerging economies cite concerns about the dominance of US-based Big Tech – and other worries including risks from artificial intelligence, the need to protect data privacy, and the loss of customs revenue into the ether of the digital economy.