<p>New Delhi: The Indian Railways is working on a proposal to allow passengers to modify their travel dates even after they have obtained a confirmed ticket. </p>.<p>The new facility is expected to be launched in January next year, said a senior official in the Railway Ministry, adding that by implementing this, the railway could make its travel more convenient and passenger-friendly.</p>.<p>Once implemented, it could save travellers both time and money by removing the hassle of cancelling and rebooking tickets.</p>.From November 1, train passengers can book tickets 60 days in advance.<p>At present, if travellers want to alter their journey date, they must cancel their ticket and make a fresh booking. This involves additional charges for a new ticket and also cancellation fees for the old ticket. </p>.<p>The proposed system will save passengers the cancellation and rebooking charges. </p>.<p>The new facility is also expected to give passengers greater flexibility, particularly for those who have to change their plans unexpectedly, said the official. </p>.<p>Insisting that the Railways was still working on operational modalities, like whether the option would apply to both online and counter bookings, and the number of permissible date changes. </p>.<p>As per the existing rules, cancelling a confirmed ticket 48 to 12 hours before departure results in a 25% deduction from the fare. However, the fee increases for cancellations between 12 and four hours before departure of the train.</p>.<p>Once the reservation chart is prepared, refunds for cancellations are generally not granted.</p>