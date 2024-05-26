Summer travel up 40% this year; hospitality, travel services providers see buoyant demand

Baljee further said, "Mashobra's (in Himachal Pradesh) retail business has increased almost five-fold with slight price rationalisation, and Mussoorie's retail occupancy has doubled. Goa witnessed a 50 per cent increase in retail occupancy compared to last year."

On the other hand, hospitality and travel-tech firm OYO said as per its bookings for May and June 2024, beach destinations are seeing a higher preference among travellers compared to mountains this summer.