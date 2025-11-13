Menu
Swiggy to raise Rs 10,000 crore via QIP to power Instamart and food delivery growth

Aadit Palicha, CEO & Co-founder at Zepto, had said that they have now about $900 million of net cash in the bank and are more than well-capitalised for the future.
Last Updated : 12 November 2025, 19:10 IST
Published 12 November 2025, 19:10 IST
