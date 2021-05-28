Tata buys majority stake in online grocer BigBasket

The stake was bought by Tata Digital Limited, a unit of Tata Sons

Reuters
Reuters, Bengaluru,
  • May 28 2021, 12:39 ist
  • updated: May 28 2021, 12:44 ist
Tata logo. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Tata Sons has acquired a majority stake in online grocery seller BigBasket, putting the Indian conglomerate in a direct race with e-commerce players Amazon.com Inc, Walmart's Flipkart and Reliance Industries.

The stake was bought by Tata Digital Limited, a unit of Tata Sons. Tata on Friday declined to give further details on the deal, while BigBasket did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

India's antitrust body had in March approved the acquisition of up to a 64.3 per cent stake in BigBasket by Tata Digital.

Media reports have said the deal is worth about 95 billion rupees ($1.31 billion), and will involve buying out Chinese giant Alibaba's stake.

The deal comes as ecommerce sales, especially of food and groceries, have accelerated in India as the Covid-19 pandemic spurred a big shift to online shopping.

Tata, which has interests in products spanning from salt to luxury cars to software, has been planning to launch a "super app" that will tie in all its consumer businesses, according to media reports.

