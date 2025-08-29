<p>Bengaluru: A woman and her son died after coming into contact with a live wire while drying clothes on the outskirts of Bengaluru on Tuesday. The incident occurred in Karanala village near Doddaballapura.</p>.<p>The deceased are Lalithamma (50) and her stepson Sanjay (45), a farmer. Lalithamma’s stepdaughter, Lakshmamma, was injured and admitted to hospital.</p>.<p>The police said that Lalithamma had hung clothes on a wire tied to iron poles outside their house. An electric wire from an adjacent under-construction house had come in contact with one of the poles.</p>.IMD issues yellow alert for Bengaluru today.<p>As Lalithamma reached out to take her clothes, she was electrocuted and died on the spot. Sanjay, who rushed to help her, also died, while Lakshmamma sustained injuries.</p>.<p>The jurisdictional police, along with Bescom officials, later disconnected the power supply. An inquiry has been ordered to establish the cause.</p>