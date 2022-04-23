Tata Motors hikes prices to offset rising input costs

Tata Motors hikes prices to offset impact of rising input cost

Tata Motors on Saturday said it has hiked the prices of its passenger vehicles by an average of 1.1 per cent with immediate effect

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Apr 23 2022, 13:49 ist
  • updated: Apr 23 2022, 13:49 ist
Representative picture. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Tata Motors on Saturday said it has hiked the prices of its passenger vehicles by an average of 1.1 per cent with immediate effect.

Tata Motors has increased prices across its passenger vehicles to partially offset the rise in input cost, the company said in a statement. Effective April 23, the weighted average increase is 1.1 per cent, depending on the variant and model, Tata Motors said.

 

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
Tata Motors

Related videos

What's Brewing

Iraq exhibits restored art pillaged after 2003 invasion

Iraq exhibits restored art pillaged after 2003 invasion

The push to remake Japan's cherry blossom season

The push to remake Japan's cherry blossom season

'Tis raining umbrellas

'Tis raining umbrellas

Putting your best foot forward

Putting your best foot forward

DH Whackyverse | Commission impossible

DH Whackyverse | Commission impossible

What explains the craze for masala films?

What explains the craze for masala films?

How one Ukraine family fled besieged Mariupol on foot

How one Ukraine family fled besieged Mariupol on foot

Open Sesame | Twitter takeover

Open Sesame | Twitter takeover

DH Toon | Mirror, mirror on the wall

DH Toon | Mirror, mirror on the wall

The deplorable state of language study in India

The deplorable state of language study in India

 