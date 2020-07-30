Tata Steel BSL posts Rs 650 cr net loss in June quarter

Tata Steel BSL slips into red, posts Rs 650 cr net loss in June quarter

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 30 2020, 23:01 ist
  • updated: Jul 30 2020, 23:01 ist

Tata Steel BSL Ltd on Thursday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 650 crore in the quarter ended June 30, mainly on account of reduced income.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 111 crore during the same quarter a year ago, Tata Steel BSL said in a BSE filing.

Total income fell to Rs 2,710 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 4,359 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The company's total expenses stood at Rs 3,360 crore as compared with Rs 4,318 crore in April-June of 2019-20 fiscal.

Tata Steel BSL further said the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic and ensuing mobility restrictions to ensure health and safety of employees and other stakeholders impacted the company's crude steel production during April, May and part of June 2020.

Crude steel production during June quarter stood at 0.66 million tonnes.

"During the quarter ended June 30, 2020, the company incurred fixed production overheads (including depreciation) amounting to Rs 681 crore," it said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Tata Steel
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Study finds dangerous mercury levels in Amazon fish

Study finds dangerous mercury levels in Amazon fish

Thirty years ago, Iraq invaded Kuwait

Thirty years ago, Iraq invaded Kuwait

Pajamas anyone? Emmy awards show to go virtual

Pajamas anyone? Emmy awards show to go virtual

One mystery of Stonehenge's origins solved

One mystery of Stonehenge's origins solved

 