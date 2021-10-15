Acer data breach: Millions of Indian customer details compromised

It looks like Acer just can't catch a break in 2021. Earlier this year, it was hit with REvil ransomware attack and was asked to pay a $50 million ransom. And, due to Covid-19 induced lockdown, Acer, like many other consumer electronics companies, is facing PC supply constraints.

Now, a Taipei-based technology firm has suffered a data breach. Hackers from Desorden Group are understood to be the culprits. They are said to have gained access to Acer's server and have got their hands on a massive data load of 60GB of the company's customer details.

Also, it primarily contains millions of Indian customers' data. The bad actors have shared the sample data containing personally identifiable details of around 10,000 Acer's customers and 3,000 official distributors to some of the reporters in the west.

Also, they have put all the user data on cybercriminal forum RAID and are said to selling them to potential buyers.

Acer has acknowledged that there was a data breach but did not confirm the number of people affected. However, it has commenced notifying potentially affected Indian customers and also reported the incident to Indian Computer Emergency Response (CERT-In).

DH reached out to Acer for an official response. Here's the company's statement:

"As part of our security threat evaluations and system checks, we have recently detected an isolated attack in early October 2021 on our local after-sales service system in India. Upon detection, we immediately initiated our security protocols and conducted a full scan of our systems. While there was no financial information or records of Indian customers were compromised we are actively reaching out to potentially affected customers. Acer has reported this incident to law enforcement and Indian Computer Emergency Response Team as we continue to support their investigation. This incident has no material impact to our operations and business continuity. Acer is also devoting additional resources to further strengthen the security infrastructure in India with the help of cyber security experts and authorities."

