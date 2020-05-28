Amazfit T-Rex smartwatch set for India launch in June

Xiaomi-backed Huami unveiled the company's flagship Amazfit T-Rex smartwatch at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2020, Las Vegas in January. It was supposed to hit Indian stores soon, but thanks to the COVID-19 outbreak, the product released got deferred.

Now, the company has announced the Amazfit T-Rex will finally reach Indian shores as early as the second week of June 2020.

As the name suggests, Amazfit T-Rex is a sturdy smartwatch, which will find traction among trekkers. It boasts US Military Standard 810g (MIL-STD-810G) certification, meaning the device can survive varying extreme weather conditions between -40°C to 70°C. It also has 5 ATM water-resistant rating and can sustain heavy pressure up to 50 meters during an underwater dive.



Amazfit T-Rex (Picture credit: Huami )



The rugged smartwatch flaunts a 1.3-inch colour AMOLED screen with 360x360p resolution, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 tempered glass shield, anti-fingerprint smudge repelling coating. Also, it boasts an Always-On display option. It comes encased with high-strength polycarbonate-based material. and features a silicone-based strap.

Under-the-hood, Amazfit T-Rex houses several sensors including Photoplethysmogram (PPG) optical heart rate monitor sensor, 3-axis accelerometer, geomagnetic, ambient light, and as far as connectivity is concerned, it supports GPS, GLONASS and Bluetooth 5.0 LE.

The new Huami smartwatch can track up to 14 sports activities. With a 390mAh battery, it can last up to 40 days. However, if the GPS is used continuously, it comes down to 20 hours. It can be noted that the Amazfit T-Rex can run for close to 66 days under basic watch mode.



Amazfit T-Rex (Picture credit: Huami)



It will be available in five colour combinations-- Camo Green, Army Green, Khaki, Rock Black, and Gun Gray.

How much will the Amazfit T-Rex cost in India?

As per the global pricing structure, Amazfit T-Rex costs $139.9 (approx. Rs 10, 591). In India, it is likely to cost around Rs 13,000 if not more due to custom duty and other taxes for importing the device.

