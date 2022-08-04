Amazing Bomberman and more coming to Apple Arcade this August

Amazing Bomberman and more coming soon to Apple Arcade

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  Aug 04 2022, 14:14 ist
  • updated: Aug 04 2022, 14:14 ist

Last month we saw the launch of iconic Subway Surfers Tag make its debut along with HEROish on Apple Arcade.

Now more games are slated to make their way to the Apple-exclusive platform. Some of the big ones include Amazing Bomberman, and Jetpack Joyride 2 are coming to Arcade, while  My Talking Tom+ and  Love You to Bits+ will be available in Apple Store Greats section.

For the uninitiated, Amazing Bomberman is developed by the popular Japanese company Konami. It is an action-oriented game and features visually appealing animation and good music created exclusively for the game. 


Caption

Players have to battle on stages that change to the rhythm of the music. Players can challenge others through Online Battles or Friend Battles, collect customizable items, and also hone their skills in Practice Mode. It is launching on August 5.

With Jetpack Joyride 2, Barry Steakfries returns in another frantic adventure. It comes new reimagined HD graphics, enhanced animations, new mechanics, and a new way of playing, Barry will once again wreak havoc on the scientists’ mysterious experiments as he jets through their secret laboratories and disrupt their dastardly plans. It is launching on August 19.


Jetpack Joyride 2. Credit: Apple India

The My Talking Tom+ is one of the most entertaining apps. Here, players adopt a virtual pet, keep him happy and help him explore his world. 

Also, players can pet, poke, dress, and even talk to Tom, while tending to Tom's needs and wishes to keep him happy and healthy. And, players can also travel the world with Tom and capture memories in a photo album dedicated to Tom's travels. 


My Talking Tom+. Credit: Apple India

Last but not the least, players can listen to Tom with his funny voice repeating everything he hears and hilarious reactions too. It is coming on August 12.

Love You to Bits+ is another fun and cute gaming app. It offers visually appealing, puzzle-filled, point-and-click, sci-fi adventure spanning all around the universe. 

Players have to help Kosmo, a clumsy, rookie space explorer in search of Nova, his robot girlfriend. The story is about a fatal accident, Nova’s pieces are scattered across outer space, so Kosmo is on a mission to retrieve all of Nova’s bits, rebuild her, and get back together. 


Love You to Bits+ game. Credit: Apple India

With each crossing of levels, players will discover Kosmo and Nova’s heartbreaking love story. The game is coming on August 26.

Check out DH's latest videos

DH Tech
Technology News
Apple Arcade
Apple Store
Apple App Store
Apple Store Greats

