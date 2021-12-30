Android 12: List of Xiaomi phones eligible for MIUI 13

In early October, Google launched the Android 12 update to eligible Pixel phones around the world. Later, several third-party companies such as Samsung, Motorola, Oppo, and others announced to bring Android 12 to their respective devices.

Now, Xiaomi has revealed the Android 12-based MIUI 13 roll-out plan for its devices. If everything goes according to plan, it hopes to start in the first quarter of 2022.

Besides the native features of Android 12, Xiaomi will be adding its own to improve the performance, user experience in devices with MIUI 13.

"MIUI 13 focuses on improving core functions, with an overall fluidity increase of 52%. Further enhancing its self-developed Focused Algorithms, Atomized Memory, and Liquid Storage, the new system focuses on optimizing computing capabilities for core apps during heavy usage. MIUI 13 prevents and reduces deterioration of read-write capabilities through Atomized Memory and Liquid Storage technology by 5% over a 36-month period—prolonging the lifespan of devices," the company said.

Here's the list of Xiaomi devices eligible for MIUI 13:

The first batch of models eligible to upgrade to MIUI 13 includes Mi 11, Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11i, Mi 11X Pro, Mi 11X, Xiaomi Pad 5, Redmi 10, Redmi 10 Prime, Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE, Xiaomi 11 Lite NE, Redmi Note 8 (2021), Xiaomi 11T Pro, Xiaomi 11T, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Redmi Note 10, Mi 11 Lite 5G, Mi 11 Lite, and Redmi Note 10 JE.

