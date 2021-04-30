Apple AirTag, iPhone 12 Purple edition launched in India

Apple, earlier in the month, unveiled the much-awaited AirTag along with the new iPhone 12 Purple edition series, M1-powered iMac, and iPad Pro 5G series.

Now, the company has begun offering the two of the lot-- AirTag and the new colour variant of Apple's best-selling mobile iPhone 12 series.

Consumers can buy the products on the official Apple Store online and depending on the location of the residence, expect the delivery anytime between May 8 and 22.

Apple AirTag

Apple's new AirTag is similar to the Bluetooth-based Tiles tracking device.

It comes in a compact circular design language and lightweight. AirTag features precision-etched polished stainless steel, and is IP67 water- and dust-resistant. It also houses a built-in speaker to play sounds to help locate AirTag, while a removable cover makes it easy for users to replace the battery.

It helps owners to locate misplaced articles such as a vehicle or a house key not just a few meters away, but also several kilometers away.



AirTag features. Credit: Apple



It should be noted that AirTag comes equipped with an Apple-designed U1 chip. It makes good use of the Ultra-Wideband technology, enabling Precision Finding for iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 users.

If the lost article tagged with AirTag is within the Bluetooth range, Apple device owners (with iPhone 11 and newer models) will get a turn-by-turn animation guide to located the AirTag-attached article.

If it is far, users can locate it with map-based location tracking via the Find My app.

The AirTag can be bought for Rs 3,190 a piece or else get a pack of four for Rs 10,900.

Apple iPhone 12 and 12 mini in Purple

The new iPhone 12 and 12 mini in the new lilac shade. It beautifully accentuates the flat aluminum edges of iPhone 12, which are perfectly colour-matched to the precision-milled back glass.

The rest of the specifications and design language such as the display and internal hardware remain the same. They come with expansive edge-to-edge Super Retina XDR displays with OLED for a brighter, more immersive viewing experience, and the Ceramic Shield front cover, which is touted to be the sturdiest screen guard in the industry.

Under-the-hood, they come with Apple A14 Bionic, the most powerful chipset for mobile. They come with a feature-rich dual 12MP camera and offer a full-day's battery life under normal usage.



The new iPhone 12 in Purple colour. Credit: Apple



The iPhone 12 and 12 mini in Purple come with prices starting at Rs 79,900 and Rs 69, 900, respectively. Depending on the location of the residence, the iPhone 12 series will be delivered anytime between May 8 and 10.

If your area comes under the Covid-19 containment zone, Apple will not deliver it until the situation returns to normal.

