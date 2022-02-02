Apple brings heart month activity challenge

For the past couple of years, the world is ravaged by a once-in-a-century pandemic Covid-19 outbreak. Though the advancement of technology made things easier to work and study online, the passive lifestyle and stress-induced diseases such as diabetes, blood pressure become a bane to millions of people.

It’s high time, people shift focus to physical fitness for a healthier and long happy life. Technology major Apple, which makes the most intelligent smartwatches in the industry has started a new heart month activity challenge for Apple device owners. Also, this February, the company will highlight rich resources on improving cardio health across its services such as Fitness+, the App Store, the Apple TV app, Apple Podcasts, and Apple Books.

“We’re strong believers at Apple that if you can empower people with information about their health, you can change the trajectory of their well-being,” said Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer.

“Keeping your heart healthy requires a holistic approach — something we’ve focused on since the first generation of Apple Watch with the inclusion of activity and workout apps, in addition to heart rate. Today, people of all ages can use our products and services to learn more about staying healthy, work toward their personal goals, and have a lot of fun along the way,” Williams added.

Starting with the Apple Watch, users will see a new activity challenge on February 14 and will have to complete the 30 minutes Exercise ring to earn a special badge.

Also, the App Store will highlight some of the best cardio health-centric apps such as HeartWatch (Tantsissa), Gentler Streak (Gentler Stories), and Zones (Flask) that can help Apple Watch users track their heart rate metrics, and other health vitals.

Even Books and Apple TV services will be offering good collections of heart health-related titles, movies, and TV series throughout February.



Heart-related titles on the Books app. Credit: Apple



Furthermore, Fitness+, which is available in select global markets will also highlight exercises to the customers that can help improve their cardio health.

In the US, the company revealed a preliminary analysis of activity data shared from the Apple Heart and Movement Study. The research work was carried out by experts at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, in collaboration with the American Heart Association and Apple.

The study showed participants (across all genders and age groups) with above-average cardio fitness levels averaged more than 200 minutes of activity per week, while those with high cardio fitness averaged more than 300 minutes of activity per week.

In the near future, Apple has plans to partner with more research institutes including Heartline Study and University Health Network’s Heart Failure Study to explore ways to improve heart health using Apple Watch.





In collaboration with the American Heart Association and Brigham and Women’s Hospital, the Apple Heart and Movement Study explores the link between physical activity and heart health. Credit: Apple​​​​



In a related development, Apple is offering additional extra savings in select countries on Apple Watch trade-ins, but only in February. Apple Watches come with advanced ECG (electrocardiogram) to detect AFib, irregular heart rhythm in addition to Fall Detection, which is the gold standard in the smart wearable industry and has saved thousands of lives around the world. It also come with features to track women health, sleep pattern, cardio fitness, respiratory rate, activity monitoring, wellness apps and many more.

