Apple can track what you search on App Store, but can be blocked

Last month, Apple introduced ads on its App Store. This allowed app developers to market their products. With a fee payment, they could up their rank during a search query on the platform and get featured prominently on the Today tab.

Recently, some gambling apps got suggested as related apps with education applications. This created a little controversy in the west and Apple reportedly took corrective measures and removed the ads.



Now, an independent cyber security expert who goes by the moniker Mysk (@mysk_co ) has revealed that Apple tracks users on its App Store. While testing an iPhone with old iOS 14.6 software, Mysk noticed the device was sending details such as keywords with device IDs to the company server, even if the user has turned off tracking on App Store.

Mysk even showed a screen recording of the Apple device. But, he is not sure if the company tracks user search behaviour on App Store on devices with the latest iOS 16, which is more secure than all previous software iterations.

However, it should be noted Apple's App Store Privacy page does explicitly mention that it uses user information to deliver a better user experience on the App Store in terms of the right recommendation of apps in addition to detecting and preventing any fraud.

And, users can turn off Apple App Store from tracking them on iPhones

Just go to Settings >> Privacy and Security >> scroll down to Apple Advertising >> turn off Personal ads

Also, it should be noted that with iOS 14.5 in 2020, Apple gave full control to iPhone users to block apps from tracking personal information.

Users can go to Settings >> Privacy and Security >> check on each feature such as the microphone, camera, health, contacts, and others. There, you find how many apps access them. There, you can individually block apps from further access to features of the iPhone.

