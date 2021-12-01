Apple customers raised $270 million fund with RED products to combact AIDS

For 15 years, Apple has been collaborating with the Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) Global Fund and (RED) to run critical healthcare facilities in Africa. One of the main objectives is to fight the spread of the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) that causes Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS).

Last year, the companies expanded with work to combat Covid-19 in those underprivileged countries.

To mark World AIDS day, Apple has announced new ways for its customers to learn, engage, and donate to a noble cause.

Apple is offering a range of new (PRODUCT)RED devices and accessories this holiday season, including iPhone 13 (PRODUCT)RED, iPhone 13 mini (PRODUCT)RED, and Apple Watch Series 7 (PRODUCT)RED. A portion of the proceeds from every (PRODUCT)RED purchase goes directly to the Global Fund to fight AIDS.

A percentage of the price of the aforementioned devices will be redirected to the Global Fund’s COVID-19 Response to alleviate the impact of COVID-19 on the fight to end AIDS.

Additionally, from December 1 to 6, Apple is donating $1 to the Global Fund for every purchase made with Apple Pay on apple.com, in the Apple Store app, or at an Apple Store.

Since 2006, Apple customers have so far donated around $270 million (approx. Rs 2020 Cr) for care and support services for over 11 million people, facilitated over 192 million HIV tests, and allowed over 13.8 million people access to life-saving antiretroviral treatments.



Apple’s support for the Global Fund’s COVID-19 Response has helped fund programs that mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on existing HIV/AIDS programs. Credit: Apple



Last year alone, Apple’s support for (RED) helped prevent over 145,000 HIV-positive mothers from passing the virus on to their babies.

As a small gesture, Apple is introducing special watch faces. Apple Watch users can show their support for (RED) directly from their wrist with a selection of six Apple Watch faces in red available for download from apple.com/product-red. Once downloaded, these faces can also be shared with other Apple Watch users with Face Sharing.