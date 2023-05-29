Apple iOS 17's new feature can turn iPhone to smart display

Earlier in the month, a report emerged that Google testing a new feature that can turn old Android phones into a dashcam for automobiles.

Now, Apple is similarly planning to bring value-added features with the upcoming iOS 17 to make iPhone even more useful when sitting idle on the bedside table.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman known for his incredible track record of predicting Apple devices and software related to Apple has claimed that iOS 17 will enable iPhone to turn into a pretty slick nightstand.

The iOS 17 will bring new options for the lock screen with refreshingly designed widgets such as weather, clock, and a visually appealing user interface.

When iPhone is locked and tilted in a horizontal position on the nightstand or any wireless charger stand, the text on the display will be bigger and the background darker for better viewability. However, this feature is expected to be limited to iPhones with Always-on-Display support.

Gurman added that this may also come to iPad and we believe this should be a priority for such big-screen devices. If Apple, ever decides to bring a wireless charging stand for iPads, it can even work as a true smart display similar to how Amazon Echo Show and even the most recent Pixel Tablet, which by the way is more practical, as Google offers standalone charging station with built-in speaker.

In all probability, Apple can offer the Pixel Tablet-like docking station for iPads in the future and is a better proposition for smart gadget owners compared to HomePods, which has to be in a fixed position and connected power supply at all times.

Besides iOS 17 and iPadO17, Apple will also showcase new macOS, tvOS, and watchOS 10 along with new hardware at the upcoming World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023 early next month.

Read more | Apple WWDC 2023 preview: Mixed reality headgear and more

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.