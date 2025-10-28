Menu
Uttar Pradesh: 12-year-old boy's body found in family farm; property dispute suspected behind murder

Based on his family's statements, the uncle and aunt of the deceased boy have been detained and are being questioned. A property dispute is suspected to have led to the murder.
Last Updated : 27 October 2025, 19:22 IST
Published 27 October 2025, 19:22 IST
