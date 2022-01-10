Apple iPhone SE 5G tipped to launch in early 2022

Cupertino-based technology major is reportedly planning to bring a new line of iPhone SE series in early 2022.

Mark Gurman of Bloomberg citing reliable sources has claimed that the third generation iPhone SE will be first of class to get 5G support and may be launched in a

‘few short months’. Many believe Apple may host spring event around March or April.

As far as the features and design language is concerned, Apple iPhone SE 5G will most likely retain the looks of the trademark iPhone 8 series with iconic TouchID sensor-cum-home button and thick bezels at the base and the top. It is will also sport curved rectangular frame structure. However, it may come with thicker body to accommodate bigger battery, which will come in handy to keep the iPhone lasting longer while performing super-fast 5G cellular-based activities.

It is the same reason why iPhone 13 series came incorporated with a bigger battery and it worked wonders. While the devices were able to easily last a full day with 5G. And with 4G on, the devices were able to last more than a day and the biggest of the lot, the iPhone 13 Pro Max in India was able to run for two full days under normal usage.

Coming back to the iPhone SE 5G, besides battery capacity, the camera will see an upgrade along with the latest Apple A15 Bionic chipset. The starting price is expected to be around $399 (approx. Rs 29, 583: based on the global exchange rate).

