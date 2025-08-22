Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Fadnavis accuses Congress of indulging in 'vote chori', Prithviraj Chavan in the dock after BJP MLA's claims

The Maharashtra CM alleged that family members of senior Congressman Prithviraj Chavan were involved in voting in more than one place.
Last Updated : 22 August 2025, 14:02 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 August 2025, 14:02 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMaharashtraDevendra FadnavisPrithviraj Chavan

Follow us on :

Follow Us