Apple Music gets new Sing feature to liven up karaoke sessions

In late September 2019, Apple introduced the time-sync lyrics feature that enabled Apple Music subscribers to sing along with the song played on the device.
Now, Apple has introduced a new Sing feature to the Music with multiple lyric views to help users take the lead, perform duets, sing backup, and do more.
With the adjustable vocals option, users can control the song’s vocal levels. They can sing with the original artist's vocals or tap on the mic icon (shown in the photo below) and reduce the audio, to take the lead, or mix it up on millions of songs in the Apple Music catalog.
The real-time lyrics feature comes with animated words that dance to the rhythm of the vocals.
With the duet view, the Music app shows multiple vocalists on opposite sides of the screen to make duets or multi-singer tracks easy to sing along to.
The new Sing feature will be rolled out to the Apple Music app for iPhone, iPad, and the new Apple TV 4K.
And, Apple Music will also be launching a suite of more than 50 dedicated companion playlists featuring all of the epic songs, duets, choruses, and anthems.
Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates & analysis from Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh only on deccanHerald.com
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Google Search Trends 2022: IPL, Agnipath top the list
Pandoravirus: Melting Arctic is releasing ancient germs
DH Toon | Winter Session: Centre's ears closed?
Bengaluru: Japanese film, music festival this weekend
Leopard sighting? Don’t panic
Saluting survivors: Calendar features burn victims
4 Indians on BBC’s 100 influential women 2022 list
Viral pictures of Neymar's lookalike Eigon Oliveira
Hackers attack ICMR site 6,000 times a day
Pakistan's Hasan Ali gets into brawl with spectator