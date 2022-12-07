Apple Music gets new Sing feature to liven up karaoke sessions

In late September 2019, Apple introduced the time-sync lyrics feature that enabled Apple Music subscribers to sing along with the song played on the device.

Now, Apple has introduced a new Sing feature to the Music with multiple lyric views to help users take the lead, perform duets, sing backup, and do more.

With the adjustable vocals option, users can control the song’s vocal levels. They can sing with the original artist's vocals or tap on the mic icon (shown in the photo below) and reduce the audio, to take the lead, or mix it up on millions of songs in the Apple Music catalog.



Apple Music's Sing feature. Credit: Apple



The real-time lyrics feature comes with animated words that dance to the rhythm of the vocals.

With the duet view, the Music app shows multiple vocalists on opposite sides of the screen to make duets or multi-singer tracks easy to sing along to.

The new Sing feature will be rolled out to the Apple Music app for iPhone, iPad, and the new Apple TV 4K.

And, Apple Music will also be launching a suite of more than 50 dedicated companion playlists featuring all of the epic songs, duets, choruses, and anthems.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech