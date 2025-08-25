Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Will Global Ayyappa conclave help CPM politically or not?

The conclave will be held on the banks of holy Pamba river on September 20 in connection with the platinum jubilee celebrations of the Travancore Devaswom Board that manages the Ayyappa temple.
Last Updated : 25 August 2025, 14:49 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 August 2025, 14:49 IST
India NewsKeralaIndian PoliticsCPM activist

Follow us on :

Follow Us