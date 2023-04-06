Apple online store now offers support for SMEs

Apple online store now offers support for SMEs

DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 06 2023, 12:11 ist
  • updated: Apr 06 2023, 12:15 ist
As Apple prepares to open the company's first-ever physical retail store in India, it has announced support for SMEs (Small and Medium Enterprises) on its official online store.

The company will offer a dedicated business contact centre team to advise and support purchases of Apple hardware, software, and services that work for the company's operational needs.

It will not only help established players but also budding startups to scale up their offices.

"Our team can also advise on Apps to help you choose from the 235,000 apps for people at work. Apple products are designed with powerful technology that brings out the best in everyone. Discover apps for daily tasks, better customer experiences, and efficient operations that help your business grow," Apple said.


Apple offers the flexibility to SMEs to custom-build Macs (in terms of the configuration of RAM, store, and CPUs) as per the requirements of the work at the office.

Also, the companies can claim GST invoices when buying online and over the phone as well.

Like all regular customers, SMEs can also avail of personalisation services for devices such as engravings on iPads, AirPods, AirTags, and Apple Pencil.

Also, most importantly the company offers the Apple Care+ option to get high-priority aftersale servicing of the products.

And, Apple offers instant cashback with HDFC cards and there is also an option for no-cost EMIs for six and nine months on almost all bank cards.

