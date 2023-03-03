Apple partners with NGO to help solve water issues in Bengaluru outskirts

Since 2015, Apple through improvements in energy efficiency managed to achieve carbon neutrality. All the company's corporate offices around the world run on 100 per cent renewable energy. It has even managed to bring its supply partners on board to cut on carbon footprint.

Besides that, Apple as part of corporate social responsibility has been working with local Non-Governmental Organisations(NGOs) to improve the living conditions of the people.

Now, the Cupertino-based technology major is joining hands with Frank Water, an NGO to improve water management in drought-prone villages of Anekal on the outskirts of Bengaluru, the silicon valley of India.

Frank Water is surveying households and analyzing multiple data points to understand how water is used in the area. It has developed a hydrological model and a state-of-the-art decision support process. With the learnings, Apple, Frank Water, local partners, and businesses plan to use research work for optimal use of water for drinking and other uses and most importantly ensure, there is less wastage of water.

They also plan to replicate the same water management technology across India and beyond.

"Some of the most powerful solutions to climate change and the global water crisis come from the communities living every day with these challenges. By supporting innovative, community-based approaches in India and around the world, Apple is making progress toward our global climate goals while doing our part to help people improve their lives,” said Lisa Jackson, Apple’s vice president of Environment, Policy, and Social Initiatives.

Besides this initiative, Apple is working with Barefoot College to train rural women to become solar engineers in their communities.

In 2021, Apple collaborated with Applied Environmental Research Foundation (AERF) for the protection of large 2,500 acres of Mangrove forest in Raigad, Maharashtra. Also, around 200 marginal fishing community members across Roha, Pen, and Alibaug blocks in the Raigad district are being offered help to sustain their livelihood and also ensure the mangroves are the same from any commercial exploitation.

