Apple rolls out critical security patch for iPhones, iPads

In late July, Apple released a security patch and advised owners to upgrade their devices immediately to plug a security loophole. If left unresolved, it may have allowed hackers to execute malicious codes and hijack the iPhones and iPads.

The announcement came on the heels of a security report that some governments around the world had hired Isreal-based NSO Group to spy on activists and journalists using Pegasus spyware. The latter was capable of infecting phones without any actions of the device owners. It apparently used devices' security loophole to infect and track people.

Now, Apple has released another emergency security patch iOS 14.8 for all eligible devices (iPod Touch 7th gen iPhone 6S and newer models). It has rolled out a similar update iPadOS 14.8 to iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 (and later), iPad 5th generation (and later), and iPad mini 4 (and later).

The iOS 14.8 ( & iPadOS 14.8) change-log reads-- "Processing a maliciously crafted PDF may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited." Also,



Apple iOS 14.8 update. Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit



it noted that the integer overflow was addressed with improved input validation with the newly released update.

Besides the malicious PDF, Apple devices were vulnerable to website links. "Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited. A use after free issue was addressed with improved memory management," said the company.

Here's how to install iOS 14.8/iPadOS 14.8 update on your iPhone/iPad:

Via OTA (Over-The-Air)

Prerequisite: Users' who want to install the update directly onto the device through OTA, make sure there is enough storage space and the device should have more than 50% battery life, before initiating the download of the new iOS update.

Step 1: Settings >> General >> Software update

Via manual installation through Apple iTunes

Prerequisite: Make sure to back up your iPhone/iPad with either iCloud or via iTunes before initiating the download procedure. Also, your PC must have the latest version of the iTunes app. If not, Go to About and then Check for Updates or visit iTunes.com.

Step 1: Launch iTunes on your Mac or PC.

Step 2: Insert your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch if it isn't already.

Step 3: Tap on the iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch in the top left navigation.

Step 4: Tap on the Check for Update button in the first section that contains information about your device and alternately you can click restore instead if you'd like to do a clean wipe with updated software.

Step 5: An update should be recognized, click on Download and Update in the popup menu and agree to the terms or conditions.

Step 6: Unlock your device with your passcode if prompted in order to continue with the upgrade.

