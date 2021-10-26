Apple rolls out iOS 15.1 with new camera features, bug fixes and more for iPhones

Apple released the major iOS 15.1 update with many new features along with several bug fixes and more to all eligible iPhones.

With the new SharePlay feature, users will be able to stream content through FaceTime including watching movies, music, TV series on Apple TV+, Music apps with a group of friends and family members.

Also, the iOS 15.1 brings the ProRes video (up to 4K at 30 fps) recording ability for both the iPhone 13 Pro, 13 Pro Max in addition to the manual 'macro' switch button.

It also brings a lot of bug fixes detected in iPhones including the one in the Photos app, which shows storage full while importing videos and images. iOS 15.1 also resolves the audio getting paused on the music app when the screen-lock is on, and most importantly fix the Wi-Fi connectivity issue.

Apple iOS 15.1 change-log:

​SharePlay

--SharePlay is a new way to share synchronised experiences in FaceTime with content from the Apple TV app, Apple Music, Fitness+ and other supported App Store apps

--Shared controls give everyone the ability to pause, play, rewind or fast-forward

--Smart volume automatically lowers the audio of a movie, TV show or song when your friends speak

--Apple TV supports the option to watch the shared video on your big screen while you continue the FaceTime call on iPhone

--Screen sharing lets everyone on a FaceTime call look at photos, browse the web or help each other out

Camera

--ProRes video capture using iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max

--Setting to turn off automatic camera switching when taking macro photos and videos on iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max

Apple Wallet

--COVID-19 vaccination card support allows you to add and present verifiable vaccination information from Apple Wallet

Translate

--Mandarin Chinese (Taiwan) support in the Translate app and for systemwide translation

Home

--New automation triggers based on the current reading of a HomeKit-enabled humidity, air quality or light level sensor

Shortcuts

--New pre-built actions let you overlay text on images or gifs, plus a new collection of games lets you pass the time with Siri

This release also fixes the following issues:

--Photos app may incorrectly report storage is full when importing photos and videos

--Weather app may not show the current temperature for My Location and may display colours of animated backgrounds incorrectly

--Audio playing from an app may pause when locking the screen

--Wallet may unexpectedly quit when using VoiceOver with multiple passes

--Available Wi-Fi networks may not be detected

--Battery algorithms updated on iPhone 12 models to better estimate battery capacity over time



Apple iOS 15.1 update (screen-grab)



Here's how to install the iOS 15.1 update on the iPhone:

Via OTA (Over-The-Air)

Prerequisite: Users' who want to install the update directly onto the device through OTA, make sure there is enough storage space and the device should have more than 50% battery life, before initiating the download of the new iOS update.

Step 1: Settings >> General >> Software update

Via manual installation through Apple iTunes

Prerequisite: Make sure to back up your iPhone with either iCloud or via iTunes before initiating the download procedure. Also, your PC must have the latest version of the iTunes app. If not, Go to About and then Check for Updates or visit iTunes.com.

Step 1: Launch iTunes on your Mac or PC.

Step 2: Insert your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch if it isn't already.

Step 3: Tap on the iPhone, iPad, or iPod in the top left navigation.

Step 4: Tap on the Check for Update button in the first section that contains information about your device and alternately you can click restore instead if you'd like to do a clean wipe with updated software.

Step 5: An update should be recognized, click on Download and Update in the popup menu and agree to the terms or conditions.

Step 6: Unlock your device with your passcode if prompted in order to continue with the upgrade.

