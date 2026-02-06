Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Old factories, warehouses find new life as cultural hubs in Bengaluru

The people behind these projects admit that repurposing old structures is far harder than building from scratch. But they acknowledge the benefits.
Last Updated : 05 February 2026, 23:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 February 2026, 23:54 IST
Bengaluru newsfactorywarehouseMetrolife

Follow us on :

Follow Us