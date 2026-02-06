Menu
india

India, GCC resume free trade discussions after 15 years

The negotiations for an India-GCC FTA was originally launched in 2004 with a framework agreement, followed by two rounds of talks in 2006 and 2008.
Last Updated : 06 February 2026, 00:01 IST
Published 06 February 2026, 00:01 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsFTAGulf Cooperation Council

