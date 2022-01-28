Apple seeds iOS, iPadOS 15.4 beta, brings FaceID with mask, Universal Control and more

Last night, Apple released the new beta software-iOS 15.4, iPadOS 15.4, and macOS Monterey 12.3 to registered developers.

They are bringing a whole lot of value-added features to iPhones, iPads, and Macs. The most prominent include the much-awaited FaceID with mask, Universal Control and new set of emojis.

FaceID with a mask

This has been the most asked feature among iPhone users. Due to Covid safety protocol, citizens are advised to wear face masks whenever outside and this used to pose problems to open iPhone’s Lock Screen. Though Apple introduced Apple Watch unlock feature to enable easy access on iPhones, there is a significant chunk of the population, who don’t own an Apple smart wearable.

Now, the upcoming iOS 15.4 will finally bring relief to hundreds of millions of iPhone users and be able to unlock the device even with a face mask on. The new update will enable the device to accurately map the distinct feature of the owner’s face, particularly around the eye region and it will even be able to recognise with glasses on. Furthermore, users can enroll four different sun shades to the Face ID security feature, so that the device will be able to recognise and instantly unlock the screen.

Apple’s FaceID continues to be the gold standard for facial recognition-based security for mobile in the industry. With the new iOS 15.4, it brings an additional, newly developed algorithm that will work with the advanced TrueDepth camera of iPhone (only 12 and 13 series) to recognise the owner based on their eye region.

Unfortunately, iPhone 11 and older models have to make do with passcode security and or with Unlock with Apple Watch feature.

Universal Control feature for iPads and Macs

As the name suggests, users will be able to effortlessly control, browse through multiple devices— Macs and iPads — using a keyboard, trackpad and mouse—wirelessly.

With this feature, users can move the cursor around screens of multiple devices with any of the single input accessories mentioned above. You can even move a file stored on an iPad to the MacBook just by long-pressing the file with a mouse from one screen to another

However, the devices have to be very near to each like the secondary display of a PC monitor, but universal Control works wirelessly through Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and Handoff turned on. And, the first initiation of Universal Control has to start from Mac to iPad and not the other way round.

Dragging a file saved on my iPad mini to my MacBook Pro 🤯 pic.twitter.com/JWj8NZcag4 — Chance Miller (@ChanceHMiller) January 27, 2022

You can enable/disable universal on iPad by following this procedure— Settings >> General >> AirPlay & Handoff and on MacBook—Mac Preferences >> Displays Prefs >> Advanced… >> turn on appropriate checkboxes. Most importantly, the devices have to be signed in with the same Apple IDs for Universal Control feature to work.

It should be noted that the Universal Control feature will not replace the sidecar option on iPads. Users can make use of the latter to make an iPad as a secondary display or input device.

Apple iOS 15.4 and iPadOS 15.4 are also bringing new emojis such as heart hands, biting lip, pregnant person and pregnant man, hamsa, and several others, as well as the ability to copy text from objects using the camera while in the Notes or Reminders apps.



New emoji coming with iOS,iPadOS 15.4 update. Credit: Apple



Also. the Phone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max device owners will be able to play more games that support the ProMotion display feature (120Hz refresh rate) in the coming weeks.

Interested readers who want to explore and experience the new features of the latest beta software—iOS, iPadOS, macOS and watchOS— on Apple beta program website (here).

