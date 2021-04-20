Apple 'Spring loaded' event 2021 expectations: New iPad Pro, AirTags and more

Cupertino-based technology major Apple is all geared up for the company's first major event of 2021 later today.

Titled 'Spring Loaded', Apple's programme is virtual event and streamed live online. It is scheduled to kick off at 10:00 am PDT (10:30 PM IST).

Apple Spring event 2021 Preview

Considering the previous events in the Spring, Apple usually unveils new hardware. But, there is no steady pattern in terms of product unveiling. One year, we see the debut of a new iPad or iPad Pro, and the next time, it will be a next-generation Mac device. In 2019, we also witnessed announcements related to the new services such as Apple TV+ and Arcade gaming platform exclusively for Apple devices.

This time, word on the street is that Apple is expected to reveal a new and powerful iPad Pro 2021.

Like the previous iteration, it is said to come in two sizes-- 11.0-inch and 12.9-inch.

One of the key upgrades we can expect in Apple's new iPad Pro is the display. It is touted a boast a new class of display- mini LED. But, it will be seen only on the bigger model to offer a brighter and contrast ratio.

Furthermore, the 2021 series iPad Pro will come with beefed-up camera hardware and is also expected to be powered by a blazing fast M1-like chipset.

It will have a Thunderbolt connector and promises faster data transfer and also offer a seamless connection to external displays (via Sidecar feature), storage hard drives, and other accessories.



The iPad Pro (2020). Credit: Apple



Besides the iPad Pro, Apple is said to pull the wraps off the new iPad mini and a standard iPad, successor to the iPad (8th Gen) with next-generation A-series chipset. Rumour has it that the new iPad mini is expected to come with a bit bigger display compared to the predecessors, which feature a 7.9-inch screen.

One more thing...

There strong evidence to believe Apple may finally reveal the long-awaited AirTags. It is similar to Bluetooth-based Tiles tracking device, which allows owners to find misplaced articles such as a vehicle or a house key in around a few meters range. But, AirTags may offer a much longer range, probably in kilometers.

Must read | All you need to know about Apple AirTags

It should be noted that Apple recently opened the doors for third-party accessory makers and product-makers such as Belkin, Chipolo, and VanMoof to access the company's proprietary Find My feature.

With the new collaboration, third-party device makers will be able to take advantage of Ultra-Wideband technology in U1-equipped Apple devices, which the company says, will offer a more precise, directionally aware experience when nearby.

Also, Apple may unveil a new line of Mac devices with M-series silicon as well.

Here's how to watch the Apple Spring Loaded event online:

Tonight when the clock strikes 10:30 PM, just head to Apple's official website (here) or go to YouTube channel (here).

Also, be sure to come back to DH later tonight, as we will be doing the live blog to bring you the latest updates from today's Apple event.

Stay tuned. Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.