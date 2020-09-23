Apple Store online now open in India

As promised, the much-awaited Apple Store online opened on Wednesday (September 23) at 11:00 am in India.

Apple is offering lucrative deals on the iPhone 11, 11 Pro series, iPhone SE, iPhone XR, Macbooks, Macs, and Watches in India.

For instance, the latest Watch Series 6 and Watch SE are available with cashback up to Rs 10,000 on HDFC cards, EMI option is even available for Apple Care+ subscription (Rs 1,047/month or a one-time payment of Rs 8,900), which guarantees additional tech support and accidental damage protection.

For iPhones, there is a two-year Apple Care+ option that covers the battery, and accessories as well. And on Macs and MacBooks, the company is offering a three-year Apple Care+ option on the display and the Mac device.

Also, Apple is offering configuration options for consumers such as storage and faster processors on Macs and MacBooks that suits them the best for the demanding workload.

However, the trade-in offer is currently available only for iPhones and they are on par with other e-commerce sites. I have to note that Apple is giving better exchange value on older models such as iPhone 7 for up to Rs 10,000. And with cash back on select bank cards, the retail price drops further on new iPhone models.

For example, Indian consumers can get the Apple A13-powered iPhone 11 for as low as Rs 49,400 against MRP Rs 68,300.



Apple iPhone 11 on Apple Store online website (screen-grab)



Furthermore, Apple customers, if having doubts over what model or product to purchase, can chat with Apple specialists. Also, they are entitled to get a free Apple Personal Setup session.

With Covid-19 still prevalent in India, Apple is promising contact-less delivery. Most of the devices up for grabs on the Apple Store online will be delivered in a week.

Except for the iPad Air 4, all Apple products are available for purchase. The former is slated to be made available in India early next month.

