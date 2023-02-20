Apple to launch iPhones without physical buttons in near future, hints new patent

The last time we saw a really big change in terms of iPhone design was with the iPhone X in 2017. Since then iPhone has more or less remained the same and has only seen improvements in performance, photography, and battery life. Soon, the company may bring a radical change in design, hint the new patent Apple approved by US Trademark and Patent Office (USPTO).

Like the 3.5mm audio jack and TouchID fingerprint sensor, Apple is expected to ditch physical buttons -- power (on the right side) and volume rockers (on the left side) in future iPhones. And replace them with new-age touch-sensitive smooth panels on the frame around the edge that can take inputs just from the finger touch, reported Macworld citing USPTO filing.

We have already seen similar tech on the old Google Pixel 3/4 series. Called Active Edge feature, it was used to trigger the Google Assistant. And, is also used to silence incoming calls, timers, and alarms. To avoid accidental activation, Google offered an option to adjust the squeeze sensitivity of the frame. But, for reasons unknown, the company shelved the Active Edge feature in Pixel 5 and newer models.

Coincidentally, market analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, renowned for accurately predicting features of iPhones, had in fact in October 2022, said Apple may bring this very feature in iPhone 15 series in 2023. However, Apple, to differentiate between regular and Pro iPhone models, touch-sensitive solid-state buttons are said to be limited to the latter.

To offer tangible touch feedback, Apple is said to incorporate Taptic Engines on either side of the iPhone.

This will definitely give more freedom for Apple to make iPhone more durable. For instance, with touch-sensitive spots, there will be less scope for dust or water to enter the phone, which is the case with the physical buttons we see in the current crop of iPhones. Yes, Apple applies sealing agents around such spaces, and over time, they degenerate and lose water-resistance capability.

In a related development, Apple is also working on a new hinge for phones to hold two display panels. Also, the new display panel can even extend towards the side wall. This may again offer more options for Apple to bring a foldable iPhone with a new design form factor compared to the Samsung Galaxy Fold series.

Like always, Apple is known for bringing new features to iPhones long after Android phones, but the former excels in taking its own sweet time to test, and successfully deliver a better user experience from the start. Based on recent reports, Apple is expected to bring a foldable iPad most likely in 2024 and the foldable iPhone in 2025.

