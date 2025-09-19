Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Continued need to probe 'Modani Scam' in all dimensions: Congress on SEBI clean chit to Adani

He also shared a set of questions the party had posed in the 100-question-series "Hum Adani Ke Hain Kaun" (HAHK), and said they remain unanswered.
Last Updated : 19 September 2025, 10:15 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 September 2025, 10:15 IST
India NewsCongressAdani GroupHindenburg Adani reportJairam Ramesh

Follow us on :

Follow Us