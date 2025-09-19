Menu
Sales teams of Air India, Air India Express merged

The integrated team would be led by Manish Puri who has been elevated as Head of Global Sales.
Last Updated : 19 September 2025, 10:16 IST
Published 19 September 2025, 10:16 IST
