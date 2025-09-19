<p>Mumbai: In a bid to take Air India Group to newer heights, the sales teams of the national carrier and its wholly owned subsidiary Air India Express have been integrated. </p><p>The big merged team will ensure greater business efficiency and improved engagement with the travel trade community in domestic and international markets. </p><p>The integrated team would be led by Manish Puri who has been elevated as Head of Global Sales.</p><p>The Air India Group employs more than 30,000 people, operates over 300 aircraft and carries customers to 55 domestic and 45 international destinations across five continents. </p><p>Puri will oversee the consolidated sales function, strengthening partnerships with trade stakeholders and ensuring seamless representation of both carriers under a single framework with mutual benefits.</p>.RBI asks states to spread borrowings across tenures: Sources.<p>“The integration of Air India and Air India Express sales teams marks a significant development in our journey to simplify operations and deliver greater value to our partners. With the unified approach it will be</p><p>seamless for our trade partners to have a single point of contact for Air India group. Our focus will be on deepening relationships with our partners across all markets and expanding our reach with unmatched efficiency,” said Nipun Aggarwal, Chief Commercial Officer, Air India, in a press statement issued in Mumbai, which houses the AI HQ. </p><p>This integration underscores Air India group’s commitment to building a stronger, more agile commercial organisation. </p><p>By aligning resources and consolidating efforts, the Air Indian Group aims to offer a consistent and unified experience, reinforcing its position as India’s leading airline network.</p>