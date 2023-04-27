Apple working on AI tech to offer fitness and health coaching

Already Apple offers a Fitness+ subscription to device owners with noteworthy features including coaching from celebrity experts to train people on exercises, wellness, meditation and more.

Now, the Cupertino-based company is working on Artificial Intelligence(AI)-driven health coaching that can help Apple device owners develop healthy lifestyles, reported Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

Apple's new service model codenamed 'Quartz' is said to be a collaborative work of several teams including Health, Siri, and AI. In this, the data (including calories burnt during physical activity, heart rate, sleeping time, and other metrics) registered on Apple Watch will be used to form a custom daily routine plan for owners to improve exercise routines, eating habits, and sleeping patterns.

However, this feature is not expected to be launched this year. It may be made available in 2024, but if things don't work out, Apple may shelve it.

The report also noted that the Apple Health team is working on a new feature 'mood tracker' that would allow users to journal their emotions throughout the day and even ask the user to fill out the questionnaire. And over time, it has even plans to offer the option to log text, speech, and other information to help deliver wellness coaching.

Add to that Apple is expected to launch a new Health app for iPad via the upcoming iPadOS 17 update. With this, users for the first time, be able to view ECG results (monitored via Apple Watch) with visually clear information on the big screen of the iPad.

Apple is scheduled to reveal new iOS 17, iPadOS 17, watchOS 10, tvOS, and macOS at World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023 in June.

