Assam floods: Google Search, Maps show crisis alerts

Assam floods: Google brings SOS crisis alerts, help details on Maps, Search apps

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 28 2022, 12:41 ist
  • updated: Jun 28 2022, 12:43 ist

As Assam reels under heavy rain-induced flooding across the state, Google has launched a new SOS threat alert feature on its Maps app.

With the help of local civic agencies and reliable information from the news outlets, Google is offering latest updates on flood situations in Assam and other relevant details such as relief camp locations, helpline numbers, and more on top of the search results.

"If you’re close to the affected areas, this Search will bring up emergency phone numbers, websites, and maps. If you’re outside of the affected area, the Search will also show an SOS Alert that provides a timely overview of the situation," Google said.


SOS alerts will appear in regions in and around Assam and parts of North-Eastern India. Credit: Google

Furthermore, Google has donated $500,000 to the Center for Disaster Philanthropy to support community-based organizations working to provide emergency support and long-term recovery in the affected areas in Assam, parts of North-Eastern India, and Bangladesh.

Also, Google has introduced options for potential donors to offer monetary funds via Google Pay to genuine NGOs-- Spots for Smile Foundation and Goonj- who are carrying out critical flood relief work in Assam. More organisations will be added in the coming days.

Also read | Google Maps now offers estimated toll pass expenses for the entire journey

