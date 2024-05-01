Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ex-IPS officer Sanjay Pandey drops plans to contest from Mumbai North-Central seat

Mumbai: Former IPS officer Sanjay Pandey, who had decided to contest the Lok Sabha elections as an Independent candidate from Mumbai North-Central, on Wednesday announced his decision to stay away from politics for now.

Pandey, an officer of the 1986-batch of the IPS, had served as Mumbai Police Commissioner and Director General of Maharashtra Police.

Considered close to Shiv Sena (UBT) head and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Pandey was arrested in June 2022 by central agencies in connection with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) phone-tapping case.