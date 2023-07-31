August 2023: List of smartphones slated for launch in India soon

In July, we saw the launch of new Moto Razr series foldable phones, Nothing Phone(2), Oppo Reno10 series, Galaxy Fold5, Flip5, and more made their global debut.

In August, top companies Xiaomi, OnePlus, and Motorola, among others are expected to bring a brand new line of premium phones.

Here are the most anticipated devices making their way to India in August:

Redmi 12 series

The new Redmi 12 will be available in two variants-- 4G and 5G. They will have similar design language with smooth flat back panels and a flushed display. And, they will feature independent camera modules instead of a big block housing all the sensors and LED, we see in the current crop of smartphones.

Like all previous iterations, Redmi 12 series will be cost-effective phones. They will come with upgraded processor chipsets and camera hardware.

Both the devices are expected to feature a 6.79-inch full HD+ display, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Android 13-based MIUI 14, up to 8GB RAM, up to 256GB storage, triple camera 50MP main + 8MP ultra-wide angle sensor + 2MP macro with LED flash on the back, an 8MP front camera and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charger.

Whereas the Redmi 12 5G is expected to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 and the 4G model is said to feature MediaTek's reliable Helio G88 octa-core processor. The prices are expected to start around Rs 10,000.

Motorola Moto G14

The new Moto G14 is said to come with a 6.5-inch full HD+ LCD screen, Unisoc T616 processor with 4GB RAM, 128GB storage (expandable), Android 13 (to get Android 14), dual-camera module with 50MP+2MP(macro) with LED flash on the back and a 5,000mAh battery with 20W charger.

Samsung Galaxy F34 5G

The company has confirmed that the new Galaxy F34 will come with a 6.45-inch super AMOLED display, support 120Hz refresh, and boast Vision Booster with up to 1,000nit brightness.

Also, the screen will be protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass 5.

And, it will come with a massive 6,000mAh capacity battery and come with a 50MP high-resolution camera on the back. It promises to capture stable images and videos even with shaky hands and also supports the Single Take feature that also users to capture photos and videos simultaneously and Nightography mode for better low light images.

Tecno Pova 5 Pro

As per the official teaser, Tecno is bringing a new Pova 5 Pro with a flash LED-inspired interface feature, first popularised by the Nothing Phone series.

However, the new Pova 5 Pro will come with a more vibrant RGB (Red, Green, and Blue) coloured flash notification with an option for customisation. The company is calling it the Arc interface.

There will also be a regular Pova 5 model too. It will feature a 6.78-inch full HD+ LCD display, Android 13-based HiOS 13, 8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage, MediaTek Helio G99 octa-core processor, and a 6,000mAh battery with 45W charger.

iQOO Z7 Pro

It is said to come with a 6.78-inch full HD+ AMOLED display panel and going by the official teaser, it will have a curved screen that cascades up to the middle of the frame around the edge. Also, it is expected to support an in-display fingerprint sensor and 120Hz refresh rate.

Inside, it is said to come with MediaTek Dimensity 7200 octa-core processor, Android 13-based FuntouchOS, 8GB/12GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage, and a 4,600mAh battery with 66W charger.

It is expected feature to a dual-camera module--64MP+2MP with LED flash on the back and a 16MP camera on the front.

OnePlus Open

OnePlus Open is expected to launch in late August. It is said to come with practical form factor, where the foldable display folds inwards to close, and also on the front, there will be another cover display.

The device will sport a big 6.3-inch screen on the cover panel, and inside, when the screen is unfurled, it can spread up to a wide 7.8-inch screen.

The device will be powered Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and will support 12GB RAM, 256GB (and more) storage, and a big battery along with fast charging support.

